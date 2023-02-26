PDP chieftain shot dead by security personnel in Ondo

— We’re investigating – Police

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),in Ondo state, Akinlabi Akinnaso, was reportedly shot dead by a security personnel over the delay in the announcement of the results of last Saturday elections

Reports had it that the party member was shot at the INEC collation centre, in Owena Ayetoro, Idanre, area of the state, at close range.

He was said to have engaged the security personnel in an argument over INEC’s delay in the announcement of the results of the Presidential and National Assembly election.

Eyewitness account said that” lt was unexpected, the man came to the centre and complained that the INEC officials were unnecessarily delaying the announcement of the results of the Saturday election.

” He was not armed and not a thug as they are now claiming. He a complete gentleman.

” He was a staunch supporter of the party’s House of Representatives candidate Festus Akingbaso.

” As he was talking with the security personnel, the next thing we heard was a gun shot. He was shot at close range by one of the security personnel.

” The gunshot, caused confusion, as the people at the collation centre scampered for safety and by the time normalcy returned to the scene, we met him dead on the floor.

“The collation exercise was delayed for hours following the killing of the innocent man.

His corpse according to party members spoken with has been deposited in the mortuary of the General Hospital, Idanre.

The police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami said that she heard the report but can’t confirm.

Odunlami pleaded for time to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the state police commissioner, Oyeyemi Oyediran, have advised the people of the state to maintain peace before the general elections results are released.

Oyediran who gave the advice, also applauded the people of the state for their comportment during the first phase of the ongoing general elections.

He urged the people to continue to maintain peace as all results will be announced after collation by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The police boss commended their patriotism and level of orderliness displayed during the voting exercise that ensures peaceful process.

He also enjoined contestants to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and warn their supporters/fans not to cause any form of trouble while awaiting the announcement of election results.