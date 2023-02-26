Olufemi Ajadi, wife vote in Ogun, commend security operatives

The Ogun State governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) today joined other Nigerians to exercise his franchise.

Ajadi, accompanied by his wife, Oyindamola, voted at polling unit 027 Adebimpe, Ofada Ward, Ogun State.

Speaking with journalists, Ajadi said the voting process was smooth.

However, he expressed his displeasure over the omission of NNPP’s logo on ballot papers.

The governorship candidate also complained that INEC officers didn’t show up in some polling units.

He, however, called on INEC to correct some of the challenges.

He equally called on the electorate to continue to come out and exercise their franchise.

Ajadi also commended the security agencies for ensuring that there was law and order.

Oyindamola, on her part, thanked the people of Ogun for coming out to vote.

She noted that she expected more from INEC but was satisfied with the structure of the electoral body.

She added that electorate must wait at the polling unit to defend their votes.