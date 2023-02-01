Mrs Ajoke Coker, the Managing Director of Jodot Event Company on Wednesday said dealing with clients with “obnoxious demands” was one of the challenges that event companies had to contend with.

She said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the 21st year anniversary of Jodot Event Company at Ire-Akari Ikeja, Lagos.

The former banker of the defunct Societe Generale Bank of Nigeria, said running an event company for the past 21 years came with its own challenges; she urged upcoming event managers to put God first and be passionate.

“I’ve encountered a lot of things, when you go into the service business, you should have an understating that there are different types of people and their temperaments, people who make demands that are obnoxious.

“Even when I’m angry, barely can my client suspect a thing, behind the scene I may express myself but right there, no, I still believe in the school of thought that customer is king.

“I tell my staff that for anyone to dip his or her hands into their pocket and give us their money, then we must deliver, we have worked with so many corporate brands and individuals,’’ she said.

She urged upcoming event managers to ensure that they were passionate, have eyes for details and the God factor

“ Some will say passion don’t matter but I don’t think so; you need to be passionate about whatever you want to do, that’s the number one push you need to succeed in life.

“ Most importantly God, if God’s hands is in your business, it doesn’t matter if it’s ordinary water, God will enlarge one’s coast, I have learnt to hand over my worry to God,” she said.

As friends, clients, colleagues and family gathered to celebrate the brand, the unveiling of the brands’ new logo and launch of new business at the brand’s Ire-Akari, Isolo office,

NAN reports that Jodot has handled events for brands like Nigeria Breweries, Guinness Nigeria, British American Tobacco Company, First Bank PLC.

Also at the 21st year anniversary was the Adedotun Coker, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jodot Event Company who applauded his wife’s efforts toward the growth of the company.

When asked about how the couple have been able to separate business from the marriage, he said putting structures in place made it easy to work as a team.

“We have a well-defined structure, that’s why there’s a balance beyond me and her; we check and balance each other, we disagree to agree so we have the best solution.

“To up and coming event company, I’d advise that they research, so they have better knowledge of the industry, so they will see the gap of loophole, that is how they can fill in the gap.

“This will stand them out; our background as bankers also made it possible for us to put in our wealth of experience; for instance, I was a marketer, which played a vital role,’’ he said.

Femi Oke, a confectioner, described the celebrator as a fair person whose dedication to details was unmatched.

“Working with mummy is pure bliss, she says it as it is and its refreshing, she is very meticulous,’’ he said.(NAN)