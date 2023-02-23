 Kalu bags NUJ Most Outstanding Development-Driven Senator Award

Senator Orji Uzor kalu.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has emerged 2022 Best Senator of the Year in Constituency Projects in the forthcoming Press Weck of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Abuja Chapters.

In a letter dated 20th February, 2023, the organisations found Senator Kalu representing Abia-North deserving of the eminent award as a result of the massive infrastructural and empowerment projects attracted to his zone in his first ever term at the Senate.

Notifying Kalu on his nomination, the letter signed by NUJ’s Chapel Chairperson, Shakirat Alabi said the Kalu will be bestowed with the award tagged “Most Outstanding Development-Driven Senator” at its event billed to hold in Abuja, on the 1st of March 2023 at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja.

The letter also co-signed by NUJ’s Secretary, Ifeanyi Osita and its Chairman Organising Committee, Matthew Ayoola read in parts: “It is in recognition of your performance on account of a series of development projects you have carried out in your constituency, which among others , include roads rehabilitation/construction , water boreholes installation, construction of primary health care centers and series of empowerment programmes.

The latest honour adds to an array of highly coveted awards bagged by Kalu, a first time Senator since he was elected into the Senate in 2019.

Owing to his infrastructural and human empowerment drive in his Constituency, Kalu’s efforts have continued to rake in awards from reputable organisations.

Recall that Kalu had twice in a row clinched the awards of the Senate Press Corps in “constituency development” and “Overall Best Senator in Constituency Projects and Human Relations Award”.

In 2022, the former Abia Governor received the prize as the “Best Senator of the Year Award” at the highly rated Leadership Excellence Awards in Abuja.

Others included “Honorary Fellowship Award” by the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN); “Progressive Leadership Award by Pro-democracy group, Progressive Movement for Better Nigeria among others.

Some of the projects includes construction of over 62 rural roads spread across the five local government areas of the zone, rehabilitation/construction of school & health center buildings, installation of over 25 water boreholes in communities, distribution of learning materials and textbooks to students, distribution of over 3000 sewing machines to artisans, distribution of over 2000 grain and cassava processing machines to low income farmers, training of youths in Cinematography to mention a few.

In Legislative actions according to OrderPaper.ng Nigeria’s parliamentary multimedia platform the 62-year-old Senator is rated highest amongst Senators from Abia State with 25 Bills standing in his name and rated second amongst his former Governor colleagues at the Senate using the 2019-2022 cumulative legislative year.