IPOB criticises S’Court over date for Kanu’s case

By Biodun Busari

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has criticised the Supreme Court of Nigeria over its failure to fix a date for hearing of the Nnamdi Kanu’s case brought before it by the federal government.

Recall that after the Court of Appeal ruled in favour the IPOB leader, Kanu, on 13th October, in which he was discharged and acquitted, the FG took the case to the apex court.

And, the Supreme Court is yet to fix a date for the hearing of the case, which has forced IPOB to react by alleging that it was conniving with FG to lengthen the detention of its helmsman.

IPOB made this known in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, on Tuesday.

The statement partly read, “IPOB is very concerned about the lack of progress in the matter before the Supreme Court of Nigeria concerning its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

It stated further, “The delay, neglect or refusal by the Nigerian Supreme Court for more than three months now and counting to fix a date to determine the appeal before them raises some doubts and questions as to whether the Nigerian Supreme Court has made itself complicit and a willing tool in the hands of the Nigerian government to delay and impliedly deny justice to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

“It should be recalled that the Appeal Court in Abuja had on the 13th of October 2022 discharged and acquitted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and barred the Federal Government from further prosecuting him in any court in Nigeria. Rather than obeying the Appeal Court Order, the Federal Government ran to the Supreme Court on appeal.

“In what seemed to be a connivance between the Supreme Court judges and the Federal Government of Nigeria to continue the illegal detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Supreme Court has refused to fix a date to hear the appeal before it.”

The self-determination group, however, said, “We are watching the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which incidentally is a constitutional court to redeem their battered image on the case of extraordinary rendition of Kanu which has been filed before them.

“They have a choice to legalize and institutionalise extraordinary rendition, which is an international crime or put the executive arm of government led by to order.”