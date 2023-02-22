I’m fulfilled doing gospel music – Elijah Daniel

Daniel Elijah Oluwatosin Pupolarly known as Elijah Daniel Omo Majemu is an exceptional vocalist, High Praise and worship leader with a unique dancing step. He is the convener of a worship programme tagged Worship Encounter which has been a blessing to thousands of souls within and outside Nigeria.

In his early years, he developed an uncommon interest for gospel music and began to minister in his church at age eight. In this interview with OLAYINKA LATONA, he talks about his background, passion for kingdom works, challenges as gospel minister amongs others.

BACKGROUND

I’m proudly Nigerian. I was born in Lagos into the family of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel who hails from Ado-Odo Ota Local government area in Ogun state Nigeria. Also the second child in the family of three. I studied Entrepreneurial & Business Management from National Open University, NOUN.

WHY THE CHOICE OF GOSPEL MUSIC?

The Church I was attending, The Gospel Faith Mission International, GOFAMINT while growing up inspired my entry into gospel music. My mum was a chorister in the church, I was always with her at the choir practices. So this allowed me to be involved in church musical activities. Singing was and remains one thing I have so much passion for and find joy in it.

Although my earlier dream was to become a banker and what prompted this yearning was because I loved the way they dressed, carry briefcase and the rest. But God in His own miraculous way has a better plan for me which is winning souls through gospel music. Also for me snging it’s both gift and calling from God.

However, the level of Grace at which God has given it to everyone is different. It was when I started having understanding about a few things in life and ministry, I had to just take my music ministry so seriously, and ever since, God has been so faithful.

AND HOW HAS BEEN THE JOURNEY?

The grace of God has been my strong tower and source of inspiration. Am not in competition with anyone. I just keep being consistent and energetic in doing the work my heavenly father has called me for.

YOUR STAGE NAME

My stage name Omo Majemu was given to me by my Spiritual father and pastor. He saw the hand of God upon me and said to me ” you are Omo Majemu” (Covenant child).

THE SECRET BEHIND THE ENERGY WHILE ON STAGE

The Holy Spirit is the secret behind the energy. Most times before getting to the stage I feel so weak and confused, but one scripture comes into my mind ” I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” then, the energy comes up like a flaming fire.

WHAT INSPIRES YOUR TYPE OF MUSIC

Any song that comes out of my mouth is through divine inspiration. Its not by power or by might but by the spirit says the Lord of Host. And I have been able to stand out because of the special mandate that God has given to me and that is winning souls into God’s kingdom through gospel music.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT GOSPEL MUSIC

What I love most about being a gospel artiste is that it gives me opportunity to have intimate communication with God.

WHAT’S WORSHIP ENCOUNTER ALL ABOUT?

Worship Encounter was inspired by God to create a beautiful atmosphere for everyone to cry to God in praise and worship with spiritual songs. God has always been faithful. My aim is to see God being glorified and lifted to hear instant and awesome testimonies of people after praising and worshiping Him.

Although there are few challenges organising the programme but God has ever been faithful. One of the major challenges is getting sponsorship. Some companies and individuals don’t always want to support gospel events, so as an artiste, one would need to work hard and keep pushing with prayers.

This year 10th edition of Worship Encounter has been scheduled for Sunday 26th March 2023 at Solution Arena Onipanu Lagos. By the grace of God is going to be impactful and exceptional because God has promised to transform life’s and do what only Him can do.

Ministering in songs; Mike Abdul, Abbey Ojomu, Blessings Ng, Spirit of Prophecy and many other ministers of God

ANY NEW PROJECT AT HAND?

Recently, a powerful praise medley album titled ‘Joyous Praise’ was released. it is an Undiluted Praise Medley that talks about celebration of God’s goodness and his faithfulness over our lives.

Joyous Praise also includes some of my previously released singles such as, Worship Dew, Joyous praise, and others. This album is an Undiluted Praise Medley that deserves your attention