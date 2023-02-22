IBEDC decries assaults on staff, facilities

….as company appeals for caution

By Adeola Badru

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), has appealed to the public to refrain from acts of violence against its employees and facilities.

The power company, made the appeal yesterday, in light of the recent incidents of attacks across its business locations

A statement signed by the Managing Director of the company, Engr. Kinsley Achife and made available to Vanguard, said electricity distribution companies provide an essential service, which is critical to the daily lives of citizens.

The statement said: “the attack on these offices not only causes damage to the property but also disrupts the provision of electricity, which affects the livelihoods of many and throws communities into darkness.”

“We understand that these are trying times for us all, but attacking staff who are also Nigerians and destroying electrical installations will further exacerbate the challenges.”

“We therefore urge the public to maintain law and order and refrain from engaging in any form of assault against electricity workers who are primarily there to support you, your homes and businesses.”

The Managing Director also assured customers that IBEDC is committed to providing quality services and improving its infrastructure and operations.

He explained that the company has strengthened its non-cash based payment channels to reduce customer pressure.

“We are also open to feedback and suggestions from the public, and will work to address any issues raised speedily,” he said.