How Nigerian pastor’s wife was shot 12 times in US

A Republican councilwoman, Eunice Dwumfour, has been shot dead in front of her home in New Jersey, United States of America.

She was the wife of a Nigerian-based pastor, Eze Kings, according to the Foundation for Investigative Journalism.

New York Post gathered that Dwumfour, 30, was hit with about 12 gunshots by a yet-to-be-identified assailant while driving around her home on Wednesday evening. The white Nissan SUV she drove crashed into two parked cars before coming to a stop.

A male witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NY Post that Dwumfour’s car was hit with about 12 shots while travelling down Check Avenue toward Samuel Circle around 7:15p.m.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop after crashing into two parked cars, including the witness’s black Lexus GS350.

Chilling Snapchat footage of the aftermath of the incident showed Dwumfour’s body in the car while first responders surround the scene.

The witness said: “It took a second before I realised there was a dead body behind the wheel.

“She was slumped over the wheel with a black hoodie with brown fur covering her head, her hands were down by her side. There was one bullet hole in the passenger door and a bunch of bullet holes in the driver door. Some other neighbours said they saw someone running away with a mask on.”

Some locals also told RLS Media that the gunman was spotted racing off to the Garden State Parkway, which edges the complex.

On Thursday afternoon, it was also gathered that 20 Sayreville police officers were spotted combing the sides of a Garden State Parkway exit ramp headed toward the Jon Bon Jovi Service Area.

Shortly after, investigators at the murder scene told reporters that Dwumfour was caught on video speaking to the shooter just moments before her death.

The Republican councilwoman, who preached for a Nigerian-based church group, appeared to be the intended target, authorities told the outlet, stressing that there was no obvious motive.