Black US councilwoman, Eunice Dwumfour shot dead in her car

A Councilwoman, Eunice K. Dwumfour, of the Borough of Sayreville, Nwe Jersey, the United States was found shot dead in her SUV car on Thursday.

The FBI has begun investigation on her murder in what seemed to be possible targeted attack outside her home.

An unverified story said she was the wife of Nigerian pastor, Eze Kings.

According to Fox News, Dwumfour was the first sitting elected official in recent memory who had been shot and killed in office in the state, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy told reporters Thursday.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone told ABC News the councilwoman’s political position does not yet appear to have played any role in the homicide.

“I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence,” Murphy said.

“Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness.”

Dwumfour was inside her white SUV when she was shot Wednesday night, officials said. She sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

She lived in the townhouse complex where she was killed. A motive for the shooting was not immediately disclosed. Police did not say if a suspect was identified or an arrest had been made.