11-month-old boy shot three times by unknown men in Pennsylvania

An 11-month-old infant is in critical condition at the hospital after he was shot three times while in a car in Pennsylvania.

Police investigating crime scene

The baby boy had been riding with his stepmother on the 700 blocks of West Luzerne Street in North Philadelphia on Saturday night when the woman heard gunshots.

She continued driving to the 4900 blocks of North Camac Street in an effort to get away from the gunfire, NBC 10 reports.

When she arrived at her destination, roughly 10 minutes later, she noticed that there were five bullet holes in her car.

She then discovered that the baby had been shot three times, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police say that the baby suffered gunshot wounds to the head, chest and buttocks.

The boy’s stepmother rushed him to the Einstein Medical Center but he was then transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital.

He is currently listed as being in extremely critical condition.

Kim Cash, a neighbor of the infant’s stepmother, shared her disbelief with the incident.

‘I can’t believe it,’ she said. ‘I hope that baby pulls through. I really do. I really do. Eleven months old. My heart is breaking right now. I don’t know what to do.’

So far, police have not made an arrest pertaining to the shooting.

They have also not released any information related to who the suspect may be.

On Facebook, Cash shared that a reporter informed her that the baby was not doing good.

