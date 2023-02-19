God called me into acting – Ekene Umenwa

By Ayo Onikoyi

Different actors came into the movie industry or picked up acting as a career for different reasons. But one of the most unusual reason has been proffered by versatile actress, Ekenedilichukwu Umenwa from Anambra State who told Potpourri in a chat that she was called by the Almighty God to go into acting, according to her, to save souls.

“I chose acting because God called me into it to entertain his children,” she said matter-of-factly.

“I saw it as a vision and God made it clear to me that he wanted me to go into acting to save souls. Then, I was just about 13 years old. I never saw myself as a Nollywood person. But I kept seeing myself in a vision with Nollywood stars. Later, I started growing to love acting but people were telling me negative things about actresses and the industry. But I kept hearing God’s voice that I must come and make a difference and lead His children back to him.

“Even when I questioned the voice that I heard that to be an actress you have to sacrifice your body to get roles, it kept telling me I must join the industry, that He would be with me and make me a star. The voice said, “You would use your stardom to the glory of God and win souls for God”.

I’m not surprised at the level I have got to so quickly because it was God who had always been with me. My journey has been smooth because He is with me,” she narrated.

Ekene Umenwa, who is an indigene of Anambra State, is a graduate of Biochemistry from the Ebonyi State University (EBSU).

She has starred in movies like The Arrival, The Coming, My Indecision, Death Wish, Black Casket, Bad Omen and many others.