Elections: we’ll deal with polls’ interrupters – Security agencies

The Armed Forces, Police, and the Department of State Services among security agencies have vowed to deal with anyone who attempts to interrupt the Saturday’s presidential and national assembly general elections.

The spokespersons of the security agencies read the riot act to Nigerians, ahead of the 2023 elections, at a joint press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking at the press conference, the Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, said security agencies are prepared to use strong force on anyone caught trying to subvert the general election.

He said security agencies are determined to ensure the conduct of peaceful general elections.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, added that the restriction of movement from midnight on Friday untill after the election on Saturday will be strictly enforced, as he warns non-voters to stay away from polling units.

Similarly, the spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, further added that the service remains committed to protecting the nation’s democracy as he lists the quantity of arms and ammunition recovered from bandits and political thugs ahead of the elections.

Gusau restated that elections will be held in all parts of the country. He urged Nigerians to discountenance threats from non-state actors as the southeast remains part of Nigeria, where elections will be held.