C’River: Protest rocks Ogoja over INEC’s inability to issue Jarigbe declaration form

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Senator representing Northern Senatorial District of Cross River state, Sen. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has raised the alarm over INEC’s inability to issue him his declaration form after winning his Senatorial election in the early hours of Monday .

Also, angry supporters are currently protesting in front of INEC office , Ogoja in a bid to persuade the electoral body to release the Certificate while vowing not to let their staff leave the office until the documents are brought for signing.

Tension rose after the declaration of Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe as the winner of the Cross River North senatorial district election and he could not be issued with the “Declaration Form” upon demand as provided by law.

However , the Electoral Officer for Ogoja , Mr Peter Kolo attempted to persuade the Senator that it would be issued later since the one meant for the senator-elect was not readily available but the plea met a brick wall as his teeming supporters refused anyone especially the INEC staff exit from the premises.

The matter which started at about 3:00 am is yet to be resolved as at the time if filing this report , as angry supporters blocked the gate of the Commission demanding the unconditional release of the Said declaration form.

When contacted, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state , Prof. Gabriel Yomeri insisted that the form along with other sensitive electoral materials.

“We mistakenly took the declaration form meant for North senatorial district to Ikom. And when we realized it, we retrieved the North back and then the administrative secretary’s driver took it back to Obubu Electoral Officer ( EO) for onward delivery.

“But shortly after, we got a call from EO that he couldn’t find the form any longer.So at the moment, I have informed the INEC National headquarters and they are bringing in another one to be handed over to the winner. The allegation that I must have traded off the Declaration Form is not true.

Recall that Sen. Jarigbe who polled 76, 145 defeated governor Ben Ayade who garnered 56, 595 votes .