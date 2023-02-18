Church unveils online TV

The General Overseer of Shiloh Word Chapel, Prophet Ikechukwu Samuel, has launched an online Tv named Shiloh Love Tv.

The cleric, via a statement released on Friday, said the Tv was launched to preach the gospel and spread love to the world.

According to him, the world currently needs love and words of hope.

He said the crisis all over the world is overwhelming and only the word of love from God can strengthen the world.

Prophet Ikechukwu, however, urged everyone to log into the online TV to receive words from the throne of mercy.

The cleric said: “Shiloh Love Tv is a divine assignment. The world is at a boiling point, we now witness daily crises but Jesus never changes and wants to help the world through our programs.

“I urge everyone not to see this as an ordinary Tv. Miracles will happen, shackles will be broken, and those who come to Jesus via our programs will find Him.”