Buhari leaves for AU Summit in Addis Ababa 

President Muhammadu Buhari is departing Abuja today, (Thursday) for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to participate in the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU).

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a statement, said Buhari will participate in three high-level meetings while he is in Addis Ababa.

The statement, noted that the Summit is themed, “Acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation.”

Shenu also explained Buhari would be attending an extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS on the sidelines of the Summit.

The statement reads partly, “The President will participate in three High Level meetings on peace and security, climate change and the political situation in some West African countries.

“First is the Peace and Security Council (PSC) meeting of Heads of State and Government on the situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (AUPSC High Level AU), to be chaired by the President of South Africa, in his capacity as the Chair of the Council for the month of February,” it added.