Awards: Burna Boy, Kizz Daniels win at 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards

The Soundcity MVP Awards 2023 lived up to expectations as international stars like Burna Boy, and Kizz Daniel won Best Performance/Best Artiste of the year

The Tingo-powered award show was held at the Eko Convention Centre, in Lagos, on Saturday Night which had all the razzmatazz and the glitters and electrifying moments.

South African actress Pearl Thusi was the host of the night show and it featured performances from African artists, including Gyakie, Arya Starr, Bad Boy Timz

Seyi Vibez, Ruger and Black Sherif of Ghana.

Highlights from the show included a tribute to departed artists and their loved ones, including Sound Sultan, Ifeanyi Adeleke (Davido’s Son), Rico Swavey and Kiennan Forbes (AKA).

Out of the 15 musical categories, Nigerian singers, including, Asake, Fireboy DML, Ruger and others, won awards in 12 different categories.

Ruger worn the Best new artiste award as Oxlade and also won the Listeners choice category with ‘Ku Lo Sa’.

Kizz Daniel’s Buga won the ‘Song of the Year’ award.

Asake became the new male MVP, while Tems won the new Female MVP adding to her list of wins in a year.

Burna Boy won the African artiste of the year, further strengthening his African Giant title, while Rema secured the Digital artiste of the year.

In the Best Collaboration category, Pheelz and Buju won with their song ‘Finesse’, and Ajebo Hustlers also grabbed the win as the Best Duo.

Music Producer Magixsticks and Video Director TG Omori also won awards respectively for their ingenious creativity.

Magicsticks won the Best Producer award for ‘Organise’ while TG Omori won the Video of the year award with ‘Fireboy and Asake – Bandana’ music video.

The legend awards went to AKON, a Senegalese-born US hip-hop star.

Arya Star rounded the event with a scintillating performance to the delight of the fans that followed every word while sang.

Several stars told NAN that the award had lived up to expectations and they were proud of the efforts of the organisers for yet again investing their funds to promote music in Nigeria and Africa.

Oxlade told NAN that he was proud of the moments and hope to be around some come 2023 while Seyi Vibez expressed appreciation to the organisers and the sponsors.

He said that more needs to be done and urged more stakeholders to take up the opportunity and contribute their resources to the ever-growing music and entertainment industry.