AFRIMA 2026: Rema steals show, beats Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid

By Benjamin Njoku

The All Africa Music Awards ,AFRIMA, 2026 has crowned its winners, and Rema is the big winner.

The 24-year-old ‘Calm Down’ crooner took home three awards, Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Best Artiste of the Year and Best African Artiste, Duo or Group in African RnB/Soul for his song, ‘Calm Down.’

He defeated top Nigerian artists, including Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, and Asake to clinch the coveted award in the Best Male Artiste in Western Africa and Artiste of the Year categories.

Receiving his awards, Rema thanked fans and organizers, saying their support means everything to him.

Burna Boy, however, took home the Album of the Year award, while

Yemi Alade’s ‘You Are (“Iyanu”: The Animated Series)’ also won Best Soundtrack in Movie, Series, or Documentary. Rising music star, Shallipoppi’s ‘Laho’ clinched Best Song of the Year and Best Collaboration awards..

Other winners on the night were Tanzanian singer, Jux(Best Male Artiste Eastern Africa) and DRC singer, Cindy Le Coeur (DRC).

AFRIMA 2026 is showcasing African musical talents and promoting cultural heritage. Lagos hosts the awards for the third time, after it was previously held in Ghana and Senegal.The awards show held at the Convention Centre , Eko hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos featured performances by notable artistes.