425,106 security operatives deployed for elections  – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba said a total of 425,106 security operatives will be deployed for the presidential and National Assembly election scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 25th.

Alkali disclosed this while speaking at a media briefing organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the National Collation Centre in Abuja on Friday.

Meanwhile, the IGP said the figure excludes members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

According to Alkali, the personnel are drawn from the Nigerian Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigerian Correctional Service, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

He said, while the Nigeria Police will provide a large trunk of personnel with 310,973, the anti-graft agency will provide the least number with 350 operatives.

He stated, “425,106 and I have said it agency by agency,” the police boss said. “In the Police we have 310,973, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence – 51,000; Federal Road Safety Corps – 21,000; Nigerian Correctional Service – 11,336; National Drug Law Enforcement Agency – 9,447; Economic and Financial Crimes Commission – 350; Nigeria Immigration Service – 21,000.”

“No orderlies for VIP at polling booths”

On how the Force intends policing Very Important Personalities (VIP), Alkali said orderlies attached to politicians will be withdrawn during the polls.

Alkali said the Force expects the VIPs to drop their armed bodyguards or orderlies from escorting them to the polling booths.

The police chief noted that, if escorted to the polling units, the orderlies of VIPs should stay at a distance for the VIP to cast or her votes before being escorted away.

He said, “Just like in any other election, we expect our VIPs to drop their bodyguards/orderlies that are armed in escorting them to the polling stations.

“Even if they escort them, they should stop or stay at a distance so that the person can cast his votes and leave with his aides.

“We do not expect our men in the polling units. We have told our officers to comply. Those of them with the VIPs have also been communicated through our medium of communication.”