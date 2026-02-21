Massive security deployment as FCT Police assure hitch-free polls

Shogunle

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The Nigeria Police Force on Saturday assured residents of the Federal Capital Territory of adequate security and peaceful conduct of the ongoing elections, following what it described as a “massive deployment” of personnel across polling units.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of Election Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Force Headquarters, Abayomi Shogunle, who spoke during an observation patrol alongside the FCT Commissioner of Police, said the security architecture put in place was already yielding results.

“Alongside the Commissioner of Police in FCT, we’re doing observation patrol to actually have an effect, to see what is actually happening and to also see if what is happening is based on what we expect, based on the plans we have on ground,” he said.

Shogunle confirmed that the situation across polling units had been calm and orderly since the commencement of accreditation and voting.

“So far, so good. What is happening since the commencement of accreditation and voting is that everything has been going on as expected,” he stated.

Shogunle noted that the heavy presence of security personnel was in line with the operational order approved by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

“You have seen massive deployments of police officers and other security agencies, and this is intentional. This is the operational order as approved by the Inspector General of Police… that we have massive deployments,” he said.

According to him, the deployment serves a dual purpose to ensure the smooth conclusion of the exercise and to deter potential disruptors.

“And this massive deployment is to serve two reasons: to make sure that the whole exercise concludes without any hindrance, and also to serve as deterrence to would-be people that might want to disrupt the election,” he explained.

On the freedom of movement, the police chief said there were no restrictions on voters moving on foot to their polling units, but confirmed enforcement of vehicular movement restrictions in certain areas.

“There’s no problem with freedom of movement. People are moving around as expected,” he said.

He clarified that only security agencies, media personnel, electoral observers, individuals on essential duties and those attending to medical emergencies were permitted to move with vehicles.

“It is expected that anybody who wants to vote will go to their voting areas on foot. It is expected that voting areas are close to where people are resident or where they are working,” he added.

Shogunle urged residents to turn out en masse and exercise their civic rights without fear.

“Let everybody come out and cast their votes. There’s no reason for any form of apprehension. What you are seeing here is the same thing happening in all the polling units in FCT,” he said.

Responding to concerns about potential late-hour disruptions, he assured that adequate measures had been put in place to address any unforeseen challenges before the close of polls.

“We have made adequate provision to tackle that should it occur,” he stated.