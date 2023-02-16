40 Osun communities receive N518 million in support from Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has supported Osun Community and Social Development Agency, Osun CSDA, with N518 million for the implementation of multi-sectoral and socially inclusive micro-projects across various communities in the state.

The State Governor, Ademola Adeleke said his administration, has within 100 days provided an enabling environment for developmental efforts to thrive.

He stated this while delivering his keynote address on Thursday, at the project launch and former presentation of cheques to 40 communities across all Local Government Areas in the state.

Adeleke stated that “today’s event is part of the steps to revamp public utilities and infrastructures within the first 100 days of the present Government.

“This administration has provided an enabling environment for developmental efforts to thrive. This developmental support cannot come as a surprise to anybody because, at the inception of this administration, I have left no one in doubt as to my commitment towards the giant stride of developing communities when I rolled out a blueprint of my five (5) point Developmental Agenda”.

Speaking at the event the General Manager of the CSDA, Funmi Abokede, disclosed that the project is an initiative targeted towards the celebration of Governor Adeleke’s 100 days in office.

Abokede added that “Today’s event marks yet another milestone in the developmental efforts of this administration and this will go a long way to meet the expectations of the people of Osun State through the implementation of interventions that will address developmental challenges.

“May I congratulate the entire benefiting communities that are to be presented with their cheques today by Mr Governor for the implementation of Micro projects that will bring succour to the people, solve fundamental social and community problems that will address developmental challenges?”