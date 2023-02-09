2023: We don’t have preferred candidate – US

By Biodun Busari

The United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, has said the US has no preferred presidential candidate ahead of the presidential elections slated for February 25.

Phee said the US government or its Western ally has no power to change Nigeria, but only to ensure that the elections are credible, free, and fair.

The US official said these during a programme organised by the US Consulate General tagged ‘Youth Involvement in the Democratic Process’ held at the American Corner, Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday.

She also urged young Nigerians to take the bull by the horns and fix their country by having one voice and trooping out to the polls with their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) to elect the right leaders.

Speaking as a panelist about the much anticipated 2023 general elections, Phee said, “We are not backing any individual. The US doesn’t have preferred candidate. We are backing Nigerian democracy. Nigeria is important. So, the US is to help and make elections peaceful and have results respected.”

Phee told Nigerian youths, “You guys are the future of Nigeria. Young population can change this country. You don’t need American help to engage yourself.”

Other panelists at the event were Nollywood actor and comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY; Big Brother Naija star, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, widely known as Laycon; and notable dance choreographer, Kafayat Shafau, professionally known as Kaffy.