Police IRT personnel receive rescue, emergency response training

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Personnel of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force have undergone specialised training in rescue operations, emergency response and tactical interventions aimed at strengthening their operational readiness.



In a statement on Monday, Edgard Consulting Limited said the two-day intensive training programme, held in Abuja under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, focused on rapid emergency response, tactical movement, rescue coordination, casualty evacuation, first responder actions, weapon handling, anti-hostage operations and preparedness for high-risk situations.

The Principal Consultant and Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr. Edward Orim, said the training was designed to equip police officers with modern skills required to effectively respond to emerging security threats and emergency situations.

Orim said the organisation remained committed to supporting security agencies through capacity-building programmes and professional training aimed at improving operational effectiveness.

He noted that the training was conducted free of charge as part of the company’s contribution to national security and the development of law enforcement personnel.

“Edgard Consulting Limited is a risk management organisation involved in training, risk assessment and protection of humanitarian operations, schools and other soft targets.

“We have just concluded a successful training with the Nigeria Police, specifically the IRT, and we intend to continue supporting security agencies through our corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“We want to support our people because the police are our partners in maintaining security. Through continuous training and retraining, officers will be better prepared to respond to evolving security challenges and emergency situations,” he said.

One of the lead instructors, Mr. Simeon Itodo, said participants were exposed to international best practices in tactical operations, search and rescue missions, trauma management and first aid.

He explained that officers received practical training on weapon handling, anti-hostage operations, search and rescue procedures and emergency medical response, including the management of gunshot injuries.

“The officers and men of the IRT were trained on weapon handling, search and rescue operations, anti-hostage scenarios, first aid and trauma management, including how to manage gunshot injuries. The training meets international standards comparable to what obtains in countries such as Israel, the United States and parts of Europe,” Itodo said.

Participants described the programme as practical and beneficial, saying it improved their decision-making skills, teamwork and response strategies during emergencies.

They added that the training enhanced their understanding of victim evacuation procedures, injury management and coordinated rescue operations, while pledging to share the knowledge gained with colleagues in their respective units.

A female participant also commended the quality of instruction, particularly the sessions on first aid and emergency response.

The consulting firm reaffirmed its commitment to supporting national security through professional training, capacity development and operational support, noting that collaboration between private organisations and security agencies is vital to improving emergency response and security preparedness across the country.