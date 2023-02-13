2023: There won’t be post-election violence, if… – Kola Abiola

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Barely two weeks before the 2023 elections the presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola, has called for free and fair polls, saying there won’t be post-election violence, if the process is credible.

He spoke yesterday when a group, Nigeria Fulani Political Forum (NFPF) led by Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi endorsed him as their candidate for the presidential election in Abuja.

According to the scion of Abiola family, the June 12, 1993 presidential election, presumably won by his late father, Chief MKO Abiola, became a reference point in Nigerian political history, because the outcome of the poll was reflected the will of the people.

He said, “We have done an election in this country before which is still the fairest and most equitable election in this country up till today that was in 1993. Did we have any fight? We did not.

“But as long as the will of the people is taken into consideration and they allow their votes to count, I really don’t see any violence happening.

“When you start feeling aggrieved it is a different ball game. But as long as it run free, fair for everybody, the outcome will be accepted across board.”

The PRP standard-bearer criticised the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), saying it did not take the interest of the millions of unbanked Nigerians and those in localities without banking facilities into sufficient consideration.

“Many of our citizens are not even on the banking system. They are in the villages and local governments all over that don’t have banks. So how do you change money? How do you take your money?

“You need to be inclusive first before you bring policy that is inclusive. We are not even inclusive, so how do we even transact?

“The banks cannot cope with the influx. The banking software, the Fintech are not robust to take the volume of the activities you are forcing it to do online. What has happened is that a lot of banking softwares have crashed. Nobody is doing the audit of the banking softwares to be sure that they can actually cope with the volume increase.”

Explaining why the Fulani group endorsed the PRP presidential candidate for the February 25 elections, Dr Abdullahi said the organisation believed in the PRP manifesto to deliver Nigerians from the poverty.

He, therefore, promised to mobilise 7.5 million votes across Nigeria for Kola Abiola and the PRP.