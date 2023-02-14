2023 Polls: AAC guber candidates dump Sowore

…say he’s undemocratic, inexperienced

By Ezra Ukanwa

LESS than 12 days to the 2023 general elections, about 12 gubernatorial candidates of the African Action Congress, AAC, have disowned the party’s presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, alleging that he is undemocratic and inexperienced to lead in the capacity of president of Nigeria.

The gubernatorial candidates were; Iboro Robert Oru, Akwa Ibom; Aliyu Ahmed, Kwara state; Ray Ken, Enugu state; Mojeed Kehinde Okedara, Oyo state; Aliyu Adamu, Gombe state, among others.

Robert who spoke on behalf of the other candidates during a press briefing, on Monday, in Abuja, explained that Omoyele had shown himself undemocratic who doubles as the presidential candidate, and the chairman of the party, thereby disallowing opportunities for inclusivity.

He said: “As gubernatorial candidates and committed members of the African Action Congress party, in the past six months, we have come to see and have expressed reservations about the readiness, leadership and attitude of our presidential candidate, Omoleye Sowore, who also doubles as the Chairman of our party.

“As a presidential candidate, against our advice of inclusiveness in party/team building and consolidating statewide structures, it is apparent he is not in the race and now clear his basic political inexperience and counterproductive divide-and-rule leadership style is NOT what Nigeria and Nigerians need at this moment of national healing nor will it lead us and indeed the party towards any socio-political or electoral win.

“We therefore have decided not to back Omoleye Sowore or support his candidacy for president.”

While denouncing support for Sowore, Robert, however said that in no time, a new preferred presidential candidate would be announced.

While bemoaning the spate of widespread hardship in the country, Robert tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency begin addressing some of the anomalies currently being experienced by Nigerians.

“Today, the price of various refined petroleum products of which we export its raw form are selling at 400% of their market value or unavailable. Meanwhile, the naira used for transactions, is now selling at 2, 000 thousand for 10,000, as a result of unavailability.

“This has never happened before in the history of this great nation. We are facing national inflation at over 20% with unemployment and underemployment at above 50% in most states of the Nation. Security is a serious issue especially now we are about to start the elections in a few weeks.

“The Central Bank governor, the Independent National Electoral Commission Chairman, the National Security Council have all issued positive statements and outlooks on the readiness and socio-economic security of our nation especially during these times but Nigerians need physical and empirical guarantees.

“As serious and committed stakeholders in this election, we urge the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to keep to his promise of leaving behind a legacy of free and fair elections. As a government known to have failed on so many of its promises to Nigerians, we hope that President Muhammadu Buhari recognises that this quarter is his last opportunity to redeem himself and his government.

“We are asking that this last lap be put to work, making sure and making available all resources needed to secure Nigerians and the elections; economically, socially, politically and militarily. We encourage all stakeholders in this election, across party lines, to respect the rule of law and commit themselves to free and fair elections.”