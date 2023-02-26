2023 Elections: Peter Obi wins 5 LGs in Edo 

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has won in five local governments in Edo state.

The Edo State Collation Officer, Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, Prof.Professor Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, has released the results of the presidential election in five Local governments in the state.

The five local governments where results were released are Igueben, Esan Central, Esan North East, Egor, Esan South East.

According to the results, Labour Party (LP) garnered 86,285 votes followed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 18,219 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came third with 15040 votes.