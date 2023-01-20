.

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo to reinstate the campaign billboards belonging to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Anambra Central Senatorial Candidate Senator Victor Umeh.

The Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency had last week, dismantled the campaign billboard of Peter Obi.

The large billboard situated at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University temporary site flyover was pulled down on Saturday over the alleged failure of the party to meet requirements.

Recall that in August 2022, the Anambra State Government directed that all presidential, senatorial and House of Representative candidates will pay the sum of N10m, N7m, and N5m respectively while candidates of the State House of Assembly will pay N1m to mount billboards in any part of the state.

Following the removal on Saturday, the coalition of Igbo youths condemned the action of the governor, stating that if the billboard is not restored, the governor would face the consequences.

In a statement issued yesterday by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, the coalition said: “The illegal action by Governor Charles Soludo to remove campaign billboards of these noble candidates because they are not in his political party is unconstitutional and undemocratic, to say the least.

“We are aware that Governor Soludo is after Mr Peter Obi and Senator Victor Umeh because these two personalities represent integrity, sincerity and transparency which is a variant of what Soludo believes in.

“We give Governor Soludo 48 hours to replace those billboards of Mr Peter Obi and Senator Victor Umeh which he illegally removed or face the wrath of the youths.”