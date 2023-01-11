By Chioma Obinna

The Edo State government has honoured its three Local Government Areas, LGAs, for their outstanding performance in the state’s immunisation programme in 2022.

The Local Governments which include Akoko Edo LGA, Uhumwonde LGA and Etsako Central LGA were awarded cash prizes of N1.8 million, N1.7m and N1.5m respectively by the government for recording the highest in three coverage in the State’s routine and COVID vaccination.



According to a press statement issued by the Public Relation Unit of the State Ministry of Health, cheques for the award were presented to representatives of the three local governments by the state Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu at a dinner attended by top government officials and the health ministry.



The Deputy Governor commended the local government’s efforts in ensuring that the state continues to maintain it’s lead in immunisation coverage in the country.



He disclosed that the award, which was the first of its kind in the health sector, was initiated by the government to boost its immunisation programme and the COVID-19 vaccination performance which was on a downward slide in 2022.



“What we see today is another demonstration of our commitment to incentivising the healthcare workforce. I am convinced that we will soon be topping the national chart.

“Today, the Government of Edo State is awarding cash prizes to the three best-performing LGAs for their coverage in COVID-19 vaccination and Routine Immunization categories in the State.



“I have been duly informed about the rigorous selection process which was led by the Commissioner for Health, using data that Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency provided.



“I am positive that in 2023, we will record many more wins, given the commitment, passion and resilience of the Commissioner for Health, Executive Secretary EDSPHCDA, the (HOLGAs), our traditional/religious leaders, our indefatigable partners, and frontline health workers,” he said.



The Deputy Governor pledged that the government would continue such appraisals and rewards of good performance as ongoing policies, programmes and projects are being implemented as the government strives to achieve improved health and quality healthcare in the state.



Comrade Shuaib urged everyone to remain ambassadors of vaccination against all vaccine-preventable diseases.



Speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Prof Obehi Akoria, urged other LGAs to re-strategise and boost their output so as to meet up with the national standard in routine immunisation.



She noted that the award of excellence given to the best performing Local Government Areas in Vaccination was in recognition of the recipient’s dedication to duty and hard work in keeping up with the state’s high standard of its immunisation efforts.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, of Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency (EDSPHCDA) Dr. Omosigho Izedonmwen disclosed that the three Local governments were selected based on their wide immunisation coverage, noting that Akoko-Edo LGA had consistently maintained her number one position.