By Prince Okafor

Following the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in some country globally, the Federal Government has insisted that travellers entering into the country must show evidence of vaccination.

This development is coming barely one month after the federal government relaxed the COVID-19 regulations in the country.

Disclosing the Federal government decision, the Director of Port Health Services, Geoffrey Okatubo, told newsmen in Abuja that pre-departure and post-arrival PCR test requirements for all persons who are not fully vaccinated have been suspended.

“All passengers will not be required to upload evidence of vaccination on the Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP).

“Port health services has resumed checks of passengers’ vaccination status and will provide traffic data on inbound passengers from all over the world.

“All international travellers arriving Nigeria are now to provide evidence of vaccination at point of entry and it was agreed that unvaccinated passengers arriving from other countries may have to be vaccinated at the airport.

“The minister of health also recently approved that port health services should meet with other stakeholders such as the NCDC, and the ministry of aviation over the use of rapid diagnostic testing at points of entry.

“Port health services have upgraded its surveillance at the country’s points of entry due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States, China and Japan, amongst others,” he said.