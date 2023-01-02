By Dickson Omobola

NATIONAL Chairman/Coordinator of Team Prosper, Shehu Bankole-Hameed, yesterday, urged Nigerians to vote for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential election, saying he can deliver on his promises.

Bankole-Hameed, in a statement, said if Tinubu is elected, he would use Lagos’ master template to transform Nigeria, adding that artificial fuel scarcity, insecurity and persistent emigration among Nigerians would become a thing of the past.

He said: “There is a big difference between capacity and genuine intent to deliver. Sometimes, people have the capacity but no intention to deliver. I have studied the entrants and without a doubt the best qualified is Tinubu. He has no equal among the current contestants.

“Lagos is the economic hub of Nigeria. What would have happened to Lagos if Tinubu and his successors had been poor managers of the state? It would be in ruins. Today, Lagos is more secure than almost any other capital city in Africa.

“Tinubu revamped the security agencies in the state when he was governor. As a result, nightlife and businesses are currently thriving in Lagos. His administration gave opportunities to everyone without considering their background. The special gift of prosperity innate in him has led us, Team Prosper, to encourage everyone who shares in his renewed hope of prosperity for Nigeria to vote for him.”