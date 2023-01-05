Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Thursday in Benin that he would make Edo an economic hub if elected.

Tinubu made the promise at the party’s presidential campaign rally where he said he knew what to do to create jobs and ensure steady power supply.

He appealed to the Edo electorate to vote for him and assured that he would bring prosperity, create jobs and secure Nigerians when elected.

“I know how to perform. I did it in Lagos State and I will do it in Nigeria.

“I will make Edo an economic hub, train the youths in skills acquisition and empower small scale industries.

“We will turn this state to an energy state. Turn the so-called yahoo boys to experts in manufacturing and creation of chips. We will bring long-term reforms.

“We can break the shackles of poverty, shackles of ignorance, and shackles of homelessness. We will do it together.

“We have the knowledge and the brain; trust me. I am an expert in finding the way where there is no way.

“If you want prosperity, elect me. If you want skills to become rich, elect me. If you want security, elect me. If you say I should retire, you will retire knowledge, diamond and gold,’’ the presidential candidate said.

In his remarks, Adams Oshiomhole, former National Chairman of the APC also solicited votes from Edo residents for his party.

Oshiomhole said the former Lagos State governor had good track record and should be voted into office.

He stressed that Tinubu was instrumental to winning the fight against a single-party system in Nigeria.