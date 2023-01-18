….Warns Nigerians against voting APC

By Dapo Akinrefon & Festus Ahon

LThe Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, PDP PCC, yesterday, described the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, as a rejected figure in the South-West, a geopolitical zone believed by many as his stronghold.

The PDP campaign council berated the Tinubu Media team for attacking the duo of former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar in a bid to promote Tinubu’s aspiration.

A statement by the spokesman for the PDP Campaign Council, Dino Melaye, titled: ‘Tinubu’s Media Gang and the Pity of Electoral Hallucination’, reads: “The struggling marketers of Tinubu, rather than face the rejection that Tinubu is facing everywhere, are gloating on an empty prospect.

“With all the false claims of Tinubu that he holds the aces in the South West, it is now obvious that critical social structures like Afenifere, major stakeholders like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and faith cum political voices like Pastor Tunde Bakare, have all rejected him.

“A man who does not enjoy charity at home is now seeking that the hands of other well-grounded and rounded candidates are tied to pave way for him. The game has just started!

“The Tinubu media jesters have often equated Nigeria with Lagos, where Baba so’pe (Baba said) is all that needs to be bellowed for all kinds of untoward actions to be taken. They forget that Nigeria is a country of due process, where allegations don’t amount to conviction, and where any urchin can wake up on the side of a bed to throw tantrums without any reprehension.

“The failure of the Tinubu gang is evident in their failed blackmail and insinuation against the very vibrant Nigerian media.”

Meanwhile, another spokesman of the PDP PCC,

Mr Charles Aniagwu, yesterday, warned Nigerians that they would be subjecting themselves to internal slavery if they allow the APC candidate to become president.

Aniagwu, who addressed in Asaba, said: “As a campaign council, we are urging Nigerians not to make the mistake of submitting themselves to internal slavery by the APC, whose presidential candidate had since captured Lagos, and what he is looking for is to expand his territorial control beyond Lagos to control the entire country in form of slavery.

“For those of you who may not know, a number of the major projects and programmes in Lagos are controlled by this same individual.

“When you get to Lagos and ask them about BRT you will discover that it is handled by this man’s family. The signage in Lagos, which is a very big business, is handled by his son; the collection of taxes in Lagos, which is the biggest in terms of tax collection, is handled by a company that is said to belong to this same man.

“If we don’t want to submit ourselves to slavery, Nigerians must stop Tinubu from crossing Lagos into the other 35 states and the FCT because that will amount to internal slavery for all of us where he alone will determine the next President, and who gets what and not forces of democratic governance.”

“We desire to get our economy working again, unite Nigerians against divisive tendencies, fix infrastructure, address insecurity which has stifled productivity and weakened our fabrics as a nation.

“In doing so we will amend the constitution to give way for state police and other matters. The APC has not given the country any hope in the past let alone renewing it so we cannot afford to allow them to enslave the rest of the country”, he said.