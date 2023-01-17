Tems

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian global sensation, Tems is set to be awarded another Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) plaque for her song “Higher.”

Tems’ song “Higher” has exceeded 500,000 sales in the United States, according to chart news website Chart Data, making it eligible for an RIAA plaque.

In 2020, she released ‘Higher’ as a single from her EP, ‘For Broken Ears. With “Higher,” the EP is releasing its second RIAA gold record after the gold certification of “Free Mind” in 2022.

Tems has maintained international patronage ever since she rose to stardom in 2020 as a result of her efforts to Wizkid’s song “Essence.”

With Future's "Wait For U," she made history as the first Nigerian artist to make their debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.