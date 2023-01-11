By Emmanuel Iheaka

Spokesman for Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has called on President Muhammadu to release Nnamdi Kanu from detention to avert him dying out of ailing health.

Ugochinyere made the call in a press conference in his hometown, Akokwa, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Wednesday.

The opposition spokesman said he was informed by Kanu’s lawyer that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader needed serious medical attention.

Ikenga stated that Kanu should be released in obedience to a court judgement that had discharged him earlier.

He maintained that letting Kanu off the hook will ensure justice and fair play, and help in restoring peace in the South East.

Ikenga argued that the Niger Delta militants were negotiated with, to restore peace in the area and therefore wondered why the federal government has refused to give attention to the issues causing agitation in South East.

He also condemned the allegation of terrorism levelled against the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, describing it as baseless, unwarranted and a fallout of the hatred against the southern part of the country.

Ikenga, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Ideato Federal Constituency, submitted that he will record a humiliating victory over his opponents at the polls.

The human rights activist added that they will defend their votes with everything legitimate to ensure that fraudulent politicians are retired.

He lambasted Imo State House of Assembly for voting against the autonomy of the legislature, local government and judiciary, dismissing the them as sycophants.