By Steve Oko

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, senatorial candidate for Abia North, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, has urged Nigerians not to vote for any National Assembly member that voted against electronic transmission of election results during the debate on Electoral Act.

Senator Ohuabunwa who spoke during his adoption by Arochukwu Youths Forum as their consensus candidate for the February 25 Abia North senatorial contest, said that those who opposed the introduction of technology into our electoral system were the real enemies of Nigeria’s democracy.

He said that such anti-democratic elements should not be rewarded with a return ticket to the National Assembly.

He thanked Arochukwu youths for their unwaivering support to his senatorial bid, pledging to restore the dignity and prestige of Abia North if returned to the Senate.

The former Leader ECOWAS Parliament, regretted that since his exit from the red chamber in 2019, Abia North had not only become voiceless but a comic relief at the Senate.

He also regretted that those elected to speak for Abia North abandoned the people to their fate at the peak of insecurity in the zone, but vowed to leverage on his legislative advantage and national contacts to fight insecurity in the zone if voted into power.

He urged the people to collect their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, to enable them exercise their franchise in the forthcoming polls.

Senator Ohuabunwa also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the commission’s avowed commitments towards conducting a credible poll in 2023.

He expressed optimism that the forthcoming elections would be transparent, and commended INEC for the introduction of Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine for a credible poll.

In his remarks, PDP presidential aspirant and elder brother to the Senator, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, thanked Aro youths and people for their swelling support for his brother, assuring them that they will not lose their rewards.

He noted that ” Mao had distinguished himself in legislative business”, and solicited the support of the entire Abia North people to enable him return to the Senate for more quality representation.

Earlier in his address, Director General of All Arochukwu LGA Youths Forum, Hon. Godwin Nwaka, said that Ohuabunwa’s return to the Senate had become a common project of all Arochukwu youths home and abroad.

He said that the history of Ndigbo would not be complete without the historic role of the Aro kingdom, hence, “we will not let our presence in Nigeria politics to go into extinction”.

The Youth Leader regretted that Abia North had been relegated to the background “since the mistake of 2019”, and urged the people to rise for a change.

He declared the resolve of Aro youths to mobilize all eligible voters in the entire five clans of Arochukwu for a block vote for Ohuabunwa who he said is a seasoned and fearless Parliamentarian.

Other speakers for all five clans in Arochukwu including former Deputy Chairman of the Council, Hon. Cletus Nwankwo, Tony Okoro, and Dr Tom Ezeikpe, pledged the support of their respective clans for Ohuabunwa.

They vowed never to vote for any” Ruga promoter” at the forthcoming poll.

Ezeikpe who was the Legislative Aide to the late Senator Uche Chukwumerije regretted that “Arochukwu is now being accessed through Akwa Ibom because Ohuabunwa’s successor abandoned the Ohafia -Arochukwu federal road project attracted by Ohuabunwa in 2018.”

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the event, Eustace Njaka, lawyer and an industrialist, described Ohuabunwa as “Abia North ‘s first eleven that must not stay on the bench “.

He stressed the need for aggressive voter education for the less- informed folks on the party logos to avoid waisting their ballots.

The industrialist canvases support for Ohuabunwa who he said had demonstrated capacity to give Abia North a quality representation.