By Elizabeth Osayande

The Senate of Lagos State University has elected Prof. Olufunsho Abayomi Omobitan as the Deputy Vice Chancellor, DVC, Academics.

Omobitan pulled 132 votes to defeat Prof. Raheem Olasupo, of the Faculty of Management Sciences who got 65 votes, at an election on Monday, January 30 held at the Senate building of the school.

Omobitan, a Professor of Economics, current Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences of the University, succeeded Professor Wahab Elias who completed his single tenure of two years in 2022.

Meanwhile, the election of LASU new DVC Academics, will be ratified by the governing council of the university.

The professor of Economics, a Lagosian, born on the 5th of July ,1956 at Lagos, Lagos State, Nigeria, obtained his Master of Science in Economics and Ph.D in Economics (Development Economics and Public Sector Economics) from University of Vienna, Austria in 1984 and 1987 respectively.

He joined Lagos State University as Lecturer II in 1989 and rose through the ranks to the position of an Associate Professor in 2012 and a Professor of Economics in 2015.

He was appointed the Director Master of Business Administration (MBA) Programme, Lagos State University from 1998 to 2005. In October 2021, he was appointed as a member of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TetFund) National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee (NRFS & MC). The Professor of Economics was appointed as member, Procurement Planning Committee For Lagos State University in February 2022, member, Lagos State University Ventures Board in August 2022 and member, Search Committee For Appointment of Lagos State Government Endowed Professorial Chair Transport, Lagos State University in September 2022.



Prof. Olufunsho Omobitan has authored and co-authored Nine (9) books and more than thirty (30) Journal articles.



He is a member of the Nigerian Economic Society, Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (FNIPR) (Honorary) and Member, Researcher and Publication Committee of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria.

Prof. Omobitan has won several awards and grants among them are; TETFUND 2020 National Research Fund Grant for Project Titled: Emerging Patterns and Determination of Rape: Comparative Study of Rural – Urban Communities in Nigeria; Afro – Asian Institute in Vienna, Austria Scholarship; Austrian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Scholarship; and Lagos State Bursary Award 1979 – 1983.

The professor of economics has attended several conferences, workshops, exhibitions, technical meetings in different states in Nigeria and abroad. He is married with a child.