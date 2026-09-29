‘I’ll look for him’ — Joao Felix eyes assist for Ronaldo’s 1,000th goal

Joao Felix has said he hopes to provide the assist for his Al Nassr and Portugal teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo’s 1,000th career goal.

Ronaldo has scored 979 goals in 1,333 competitive appearances, leaving him 21 goals short of reaching the landmark.

“I’ve thought about that,” Felix said in an interview with Diario AS.

“When he’s one goal away, every time I get the ball I’ll look for him to see if I can give him the pass.

“That goal will go down in soccer history, and being part of it would be a great moment.”

Felix joined Al Nassr from Chelsea in 2025 and was named the Saudi Pro League’s player of the season for 2025-26, as the club won the league title for the first time in seven years.

The triumph also gave Ronaldo his first major trophy since joining the Saudi club in late 2022.

Felix said helping Ronaldo win the title was particularly significant for him, given the Portuguese forward’s status as an idol to his generation.

“It’s something few people in soccer can say they’ve done,” he said. “I got to do it with the national team, and now at Al Nassr.

“It’s an honor, honestly. We grew up watching Cristiano. He was our idol, someone we looked up to, and now I get to share these moments with him.”

Reflecting on Al Nassr’s title success, Felix added: “Winning the league last year was especially meaningful. Being able to help Cristiano win the title he had been chasing since he arrived…

“We have to enjoy it as much as we can because we know it won’t last forever. But while he’s here, we’ll be here too.”