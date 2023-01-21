…drama , dances won’t help them, cause they lack capacity to deliver

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The groundbreaking ceremonies included in the itinerary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC as part of its campaign activities in Cross River have been described as a ruse and ploy to further deceive the people who are already aware of the old gimmicks.

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP governorship candidate in Cross River, Sen. Sandy Onor who was reacting to the itinerary released by the APC said the current administration won’t be forgotten in a hurry stressing that their tenure ushered in an interregnum of darkness.

Onor who spoke with Journalists, Saturday in Ikom said APC had “no grounds to break” adding that it was obvious that the party had nothing to offer because they lacked capacity to deliver dividends of democracy to Cross Riverians rather they brought unmitigated darkness.

His words:” I’m happy that you as journalists have had a first taste of the momentum on the ground, we are not trying to force anybody to come to our rallies, like the APC is doing; trying to harrass teachers, chiefs, government workers and threaten people and move people from other parts of the state to the north, we are not doing that.

“Their itinerary simply shows that are only responding to our messaging, we have challenged them to the fact that they have nothing to show, so they are trying in their usual manner to hype themselves and continue to deceive themselves, but they have nothing to show, no ground to break, because they have no capacity to deliver and that is the truth.

“You are going to do groundbreaking of the Ukelle road that Sen. Jarigbe has already started constructing and it’s even in the federal budget and about 10 billion has already been allocated in the budget. For almost 8 years you said you had no money so what’s the drama about?

“You want to go and inspect the airport project which you said that planes will start landing on by December 2022, what is the progress done on that project, that project is not up to 40 percent done, so it’s just the usual deceit and it is quite unfortunate.

“The groundbreaking of Ogoja polytechnic is a ruse, can’t you see it for yourself and know that it is also a ruse, they are just making fun of themselves, the people already know their tactics,

“As I told you earlier, you can fool some of the people sometimes, you can fool all of the people sometimes, bit you cannot fool all of the people all the time.

“The Ayade administration is a disaster, an unmitigated disaster and interregnum of darkness and that is the truth and reality.

“It is a time where all processes were hijacked and personalized , where all the institutions were shattered, where evil overtook the land, their dance and drama won’t help them, the day of reckoning is upon us,” he said.