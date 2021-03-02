Some long serving Ijaw politicians urged to retire from active politics

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

High Chief Lucky Akara Gbeneyei has called on some Ijaw politicians to quit active politics, saying they had not added value to Ijaw areas in Delta state from as politicians.

A statement made available to Vanguard in Warri, Delta state by Chief Gbeneyei who is also the Gbeneyei 1 of Ogulagha Kingdom , the Osunminigbeke Tamara-Asain and the Whale and Independence of the Sea further called on Deltans to support the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for governor in the state come 2023.

The statement titled : A clarion call on some prolonged Ijaw politicians in elective and executive positions to retire home, after making a parallel assessment of their performances with the ones of their contemporaries particularly, His Excellency, Senator Bar Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Senate from Delta central senatorial district” also harped on some of the achievements of Senator Omo-Agege in his senatorial district so far.

His words, : “The prolonged stay of some Ijaw sons in elective positions and executive appointments at federal and the state governments has become awkward to the Ijaw nation in Delta State. This is another time to put our records straight, as some of these obsolescent politicians are planning to approach 2023 with their selfish ambition to be re-elected or to gain our mandate to hold higher elective positions either in the state or at the federal level. .”

“The presence of some of these Ijaw sons in the state cabinet, Asaba, Senate and the house of representatives for more than two decades had twiddly the Ijaw nation in the state to its present cathartic setting. There is no one among them who worths our Ijaw votes to further occupy any elective position or appointment because they all have failed us. They are complete democratic tyrants, that are very highly inconsequential to the sky. They should all come home.”

“’WHERE DID WE GO WRONG? WAKE UP DELTA IZON YOUTHS!’~~~”Awolowo was 37 years, Akintola 36, Ahmadu Bello 36, Balewa 34, Okotie-Eboh 27and Enahoro 27. And they led the struggle for Nigeria Independence after the death of Macaulay.”

“Only Zik was 42 at the time! In 1966, the first military coup was led by Kaduna Nzeogwu who was 29 years and countered by M.Mohammed 28 T. Danjuma 28, I. Babangida 25,J. Garba 23,Sani Abacha 23,and M. Yar’adua 23, And brought to powerY. Gowon 32,Ojukwu 33,Obasanjo 29,And Buhari 24!”

“Most of the military governors who governed the states under the successive military regimes were under 30 years. Also, the brief democratic dispensation which interjected the military interregnums also saw some Senators and members of the House of Representatives, in particular, populated by persons under 30! “

“Under 30’s were also not in short supply with appointments – we have examples of MT Mbu who became Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister at 23 and Pat Utomi who became a Federal Adviser at 27And so on and so forth! NOW: Why is it that almost all this age bracket is today still sleeping in 3-seaterchairs in their parents’ homes? Why is it that this age bracket is today still collecting pocket money from their parents? Why is it that this age bracket is today still writing JAMB? Why is it that this age bracket today still’ sagg’ their trousers? Why is it that this age bracket is today still searching for jobs and not yet married?”

“Why is it that this age bracket is today no longer qualified to even be leaders of youth wings of political parties? Why is it that this age bracket is today so docile?Why is this age bracket today incapable of feeding itself? Why is it that this age bracket is today barred from even aspiring to certain political offices? Why is it that this age bracket today is still driving speed boats in the water ways and riding Okadas and Keke Napep in the cities ? unable and incapable of asking questions in Delta State?”

“There are better and vibrant youths and average personalities in the Ijaw land that can do excellently well than these crop of ageing politicians. These politicians have nothing to offer again, but are only well known to amass wealth for themselves and their future generations at the detriment of the entire Ijaw nation in the state.

Thus, the time to replace these crutches with some competent young ones who can cudgel their brains as quick as possible to generate creative and innovative ideas to better the Ijaw land is now. This is the time to crystallize those competent hands from all parts of the Ijaw settlement in the state to exit these old brains from the scene, come 2023. There is an exit time for everything. The whistle for exit time of these odious leaders from Bomadi, Burutu, Patani, Warri North and Warri South West Local Government Areas will soon blow in good faith.”

“Our emergent democracy in Ijaw land must be protected and strengthened against the continued evasion of these effete leaders. We are already inundated with their feeble, prosaic and skewed manner of representation which has turned the region to a phantom society. “

“The great damage these people have done to the Ijaw people can never be over measured, having considered the number of decades they have impoverished the region. Some of these people have occupied some very sensitive and influential positions for donkey years, but can not point to any Ijaw man one industry they have concentralized in their constituencies; not even a single constituency office in their respective LGAs. This is a total disgrace. What a nasty and wasted set of years on their palms. They are indeed generational failure, with absolute certitude.”

“The Ijaw society in Delta State from 2007 to date have recorded so many wasted years in the hands of these people who took advantage on our under utilized votes, but only to bring back diminished returns. Right there in their presence recently, His Excellency, Ifeanyi Okowa submitted a bill to establish three state universities in the state, where none of them is to be sited in Ijaw land.

However, they are claimed to be very closed confidants of His Excellency. Sincerely speaking, they are not, having entertained by the tragic dramas the present administration has presented to the Ijaw people. Every succeeding government from 2007 to date usually engages these miscreant and mendacious politicians in “use and dump approach”. They are uncelebrated democrats. Well, I don’t blame them because first, some of them never prepared for the onerous task, any day; secondly, some of them were products of successfully committed electoral crimes, while others were handpicked by some boys from our creeks. “

“The whole Ijaw land is full with many abandoned and uncompleted projects which contracts were awarded to the said leaders and their agents. Today, the premises of most of these projects sites such as Burutu stadium, Delta State School of Marine Technology, Burutu, Tuomo Skills Acquisition Center etc have been conquered by reptiles and other wild games. Can these people still boast to us that they are close to the governor? “

“The perverse mission of these politicians is no longer a slealth and misdiagnosed truth; hence they should never think of aspiring to hold elective post, come 2023. To them, top elective positions and appointments in Ijaw land are closed-end perquisite to their households and their close associates at the expense of the larger Ijaw nation. This drivel thus, must stop now to allow the young sophisticated and emergent brains to grow towards 2031; the season for Delta South. “

“Today, there is a portentous picture before all eyes that some of these embittered and weathered away politicians are seriously rehearsing and lobbying their various political platforms to give them ticket to run for governorship, senate, state house and house of representative seats, come 2023. This is nothing but a mission to besiege the Ijaw nation in perpetual political captivity in their domain. It will not work this time around.

Those who have been fooling themselves for this ever insincere and duff ambition of these people at the expense of our future generations should start to re-think and do the needful to save their promising offsprings from these political nostrums in the region. Some of these people want to retire from political offices like civil servants, transferring from one office to another.”

“This is the acceptable season for the Ijaw city communities in Delta State to pull out from the dungeon of undevelopment, abandoned and uncompleted projects regime, featured by these crafty and inconclusive politicians in the Ijaw land by voting them out, starting from their parties primaries. My greatest ecstasy is that, the Ijaws in the state have started yielding the anticipated consciousness that these people have failed them woefully.

A set of people whose area of specialization in politics is to plunder the Ijaw votes to populate the other region, and dizzle some peanuts to their followers with the aim of maintaining such irrelevant and unpariotic followership; thereby keeping the entire Ijaw nation in complete darkness. This wide captured evidence is amply supported by the non-availability of the national grid and complete insignificant presence of the state and the federal government almost in all the Ijaw communities such as Bomadi, Tuomo, Oboro, Okpokunou, Akugbene, Oporoza, Ogulagha, Torugbene, Ojobo and Ogbeinama where most of these leaders came from.

They are politicians whose popularity had faded away long ago, but just taking advantage on the political apartheid of the Ijaw people. This publication thus, is an effusive and explosive call on all well meaning Ijaws to rise up and defend our votes against any of these crummy leaders, come 2023 and beyond. They are at their dusk, whose center of attraction dwindle on daily basis. “

“A clearly stated dolorious set of moments of wastage of the Ijaw land on the account of these dopey representatives who never want the young Ijaw sons and daughters to take over from them have become greatly felt recently, when a parallel assessment of their delivered legislative performances was carried out with that of their contemporaries in other senatorial districts in the state, particularly that of His Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President, 9th Nigerian Senate, from Delta Central Senatorial District.

The best thing to do if your children did well in an exam is to check the result sheets of his class mates. We have checked most of their classmates’ result sheets. Ours are poorly performed, compared with their colleagues. Let them come home.

We don’t need them again. Let the young ones in our Ijaw land rise up. These ancient of days’ leaders have taken over your chances. If any one is not satisfied with this claim, such a one should take time and compare the works of these leaders with the ones, His Excellency, Sen. Barr. Ovie Omo-Agege has executed in his Delta Central Senatorial District. This man is a standard bearer whose one-upmanship score card on delivery of dividends of democracy has merited him distinction on good governance; compared to his counterparts from the Ijaw axies. “

“The seasoned political personage, Sen. Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege has again recently in two different plenary sessions in the Senate chamber created two ground breaking impacts on the democratic trend at his Delta Central Senatorial District. The first was his skillful move to restore the constricted Abraka State Constituency in Ethiope East Local Government Area in his constituency, which was successfully approved by the great Nigerian Senate.

Today, Abraka State Constituency comprises Abraka ward 1, Abraka ward 11 and Abraka 111 is set to produce a state house member, come 2023. Kudos to His Excellency, Sen. Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege , Deputy Senate President, the most tested and famuos politician in Delta Central. Abraka State Constituency was a lost coin to the Delta Central before he went to the Nigerian Senate. But today, it is gloriously found by His Excellency. Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege is a prosperous legislative luminary. “

“He is a smashing figure with all attributes of a transformational leadership. A man who owns the broom and the lamp to locate every lost coin to the Delta Central Senatorial District. He knows how to sweep. In 2023, Delta Central has already blessed him with the broom to sweep the Osadebe House in Asaba for all of us.That is his vocation. It there further means, if this man is given our collective mandate to search all the lost coins and pearls in Delta State, they will all be found, definitely.”

“The second was the move he made to restore the Ethiope West ( Jesse-Mosogar) State Constituency 1, comprises Jesse ward 1, 11, 111, Mosogar ward 1 and ward 11, which was equally approved by the Senate. This canny political magnetic field has just within a couple of weeks attracted and restored two state constituencies to his senatorial district that were suppressed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ).

This is something his predecessors from Delta Central in then Senates could not achieve. He has made the difference clear to every doubting Thomas. He is indeed, a diamond to the wise people of Delta central and Delta State at large. Today, the wise choice they made has brought smiles on their faces. They have indeed reaped their oozing confidence reposed in him. What do you still expect from him? He has delivered and defended the legitimate mandate the good people of Delta Central conferred on him.”

“His Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege’s historical achievements in the Senate has strengthened our eyes to behold over the wasted years for decades perpetrated by our laggard representatives in the Ijaw land today. The worst thing is their acts of negligence to the injustice done to our federal wards for state house representation. There is no one among them who raised up a motion one day in their respective chambers or executive positions to redress the injustice done to our federal wards in relation to constitution of state assembly representation in Ijaw land. For instance, presently, there are 10 federal wards in each of Bomadi and Patani Local Government Areas that supposed to have produced at least two state house members from each of the LGAs.

These local government areas have been suffering from this injustice amongst others, yet they kept mute over it. Again, some of the federal wards in Burutu Local Government Area such as Tuomo ward 1 that comprises 3 big autonomous communities, Bulou/Ndoro ward 6 that made up of almost 7 independent communities, and that of Ogulagha ward 11 that features the full Ogulagha Kingdom. Each of these wards is almost equivalent to or more than Jesse-Mosogar and the Abraka State Constituency. But the leaders who represent these wards never bother any day to either fight for more federal wards for these places and their likes in Burutu, Patani, Bomadi and the rest. It is really a damp squib before the good people of Ijaw nation in the state to keep on sending these people.”

“The attitude of betrayal among these top politicians in Ijaw land is the means through which we are reduced to our present deliphic background in the state, which has made us unable to produce governor since 2007. The first instance was 2007 governorship race which was zoned to Delta South, comprises the Ijaws, the Itsekiris and the Isokos. That was the period, His Excellency, Dr. Eweta Emmanuel Uduaghan from the most minority Itsekiri tribe in terms of voting strength became governor from 2007 to 2015.

A period, the Ijaws who have the highest voting strength from the same senatorial district with the Itsekiris and Isokos would have made it. But consequent upon their division which was heralded and orchestrated by the game of betrayal and self affiction through the foundations of Ijaw Progressive Fellows (IPF) and Delta Ijaw Collective Agenda ( DICA), we lost out to the Itsekiri nation. It is only God that knows the whereabout of these monster pressure groups today, that brought many causalities to Ijaw nation.

Today, we have been suffering from the acted drama of these evil characterizations . These two dragons turned the entire Ijaw society in the state apart, and let its center loosed to pave the scene for the Itsekiris to take advantage and produced the governor.

Now, who is to blame, if the gods are not to blame? The second instance was in 2015, when we had the chance to produce the governorship seat in the state. A period we had almost total control of the then ruling party (PDP) from the national down to the local governments, and that of the Aso Rock; where we had our son as the President. A period, one of our own sons contested for the governorship race.

And because, with this attitude of, if it is not me, then nobody, these same set of people plotted a coup with some boys from our own creeks and diaspora forces sold the ticket to the Delta North. The reason according to them was that, it was then the turn of Delta North Senatorial District to produce the next governor as at 2015; having honoured the zoning formular. ““This was how His Excellency, Sen. Okowa Ifeanyi became governor in 2015, whose success was majorly contributed by this web of political mobsters from the Ijaw extraction in the state.

Today, some of those who masterminded this great atrocity to the Ijaw land are claiming to be more wiser than others in the sense of whirling around the clock to become the next governor in 2023 or Senator to represent us or to go back to house of representative. This is not a notional claim. We all have the facts.

There is no way. Let them go and complete their abandoned projects at Akugbene, Ogriagbene, Ogbeinama, Patani, Bomadi, Tuomo. A people with nebulous mind set for the Ijaw historical plight in the state. Have they forgotten the gubernatorial senatorial district zoning approach ?. This is the time to solidify the fundamentalism of the said existing senatorial district zoning practice. Thus, they should join us to strengthen it till 2031 when young competent Ijaw forces will take it from Delta Central.”

“The betrayal tendencies of these retiring politicians are likened to what Esau did in the Bible, who sold his birth right to his younger brother, Jacob. In Gen. 25:27-34, the Word says, so the boys grew. And Esau was a skillful hunter, a man of the field; but Jacob was a mild man, dwelling in tents. And Isaac loved Esau because he ate of his game, but Rebekah loved Jacob.

Now Jacob cooked a stew; and Esau came in from the field, and he was weary. And Esau said to Jacob, please feed me with that same stew, for I am weary, therefore his name was Edom. But Jacob said, sell me your birth right as of this day. And Esau said, look, I am about to die, so what is this birth right to me? Then Jacob said, swear to me as of this day, so he swore to him, and sold his birth right to Jacob.

And Jacob gave Esau bread and stew of lentils; then he ate and drank, arose , and went his way. Thus Esau despised his birth right -The Holy Bible ( New King James Version). This was how Esau cared about his pride as the first son in Isaac’s supernaturally blessed nuclear family. In the like manner and attitude, the Edomic politicians in the Ijaw land from Delta South Senatorial District sold our governorship seat to the Ijaw’s younger brother, Itsekiri tribe by voting strength upon the presentation of some ephemeral bread and stew appointments, contracts and promises.”

“There is no way we can get it back in 2023, till 2031, if we can set our house in order in advance, and work with the Delta Central now. A word is a enough for the wise. “

“Remember, the Isokos are watching. If we don’t do the needful, we would be the last to produce governor in Delta State from Delta South. My candid advice to my Ijaw people is not to be used by these selfish leaders from our household who know very well that it is not our stream of producing the governor. We have lost a lot to our brother Itsekiri and Isoko nations on the account of these people. If they really wanted Ijaw man to become governor, why can’t they deploy their resources to support a young vibrant politician or technocrat to access the seat. These nebbish political figures are not fighting for the Ijaw cause, rather to continue remaining on seat to frustrate the promising younger ones in our Ijaw land. “

“2023, we all know that it is Delta Central’s season to fulfil the righteousness of the senatorial district zoning model. Thus, this is the right time for the Ijaws to support the Delta Central to produce the next governor in the person of His Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege. Let’s support this great man.”

“2023 is a year for a productive gubernatorial gladiator from Delta Central Senatorial District who has the full content of functional popularity and the fulfledged love across the state.

Thus, His Excellency, Sen. Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President is that one who has been able to break this record on the basis of his monumental achievements. Deltans have tested many leaders from the days of His Excellency, Chief James Onanefe Ibori to date. The one of His Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege is a very rare one. I must tell you the truth. There is no need to occlude this thorough message. He is the real genre of good governance for all Deltans. We have assessed his charismatic ebullience before the task and found it worthy, and suffice to deliver the state from its present state. “

“The gubernatorial dream of His Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege is gathering momentum on daily basis from all quarters in the state due to his true identity for good governance. A lot of key stakeholders across the state have engrossed in his vibrant candidature. Therefore, my Ijaw people can never be left out. We must join the train.

The nature of his landsliding victory picture is becoming clearer every day due to his antecedents. Whosoever that wants this state to grow and develop like Lagos State and Rivers, will have nothing to do than to support him to restructure the state for our collective open slather, regardless of one’s political party and affiliation. Thus, I humbly appeal to my entire Ijaw society once again to offer him the needed assistance to enable him earn the victory.”

“Finally, I humbly write again to appeal to all the stakeholders in All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state and at the national to rend their refractory tendencies and come together to provide the required intensive and working environment for this great opportunity availed by His Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege.

Every popular candidate is a good selling strategy to any party, of which His Excellency, Sen. Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege has turned to be for the party in the forthcoming gubernatorial race in 2023. He has all it takes to promote and strengthen the party in the state and at the federal. Thus, let us join this pragmatic cum political professional in the odidities of good governance to build on our nascent democracy in the state for effective navigation come 2023.”

