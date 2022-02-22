.

…Wike a security threat to Cross River..C’River APC Chair

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has approved the nomination of Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike as Chairman, and Gov Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state as Co-Chairman, Campaign Council/ Election Management Team for Cross River state Bye-Elections.

In a press statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba and made available to journalists Tuesday, the Party stated that Gov.Nyesom Wike will lead National Campaign Council/Election Management Team for the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo State Constituency bye-elections scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022, in Cross River State.

According to the statement, Gov Emmanuel Udom is Co-chairman, members include former governors of Cross River; Sen. Liyel Imoke, Mr Donald Duke.

Other members include,Venatius Ikem , Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu ,Prof Stella Atoe ,Sen. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe,Sen.Sandy Onor ,Sen. Sandy Onor, Sen.Gershom Bassey and 11 others.

The party further stated that the Directorate of Organization and Mobilization shall serve as Secretariat for the Council.

Recall that the Cross River State APC Chairman, Alphonsus Eba Esq. had earlier stated that Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers state was a security threat adding that the people of the state will resist his coming to the state in the interest of peace.

Eba stated that they won’t tolerate further intimidation from him stressing that their peace and hospitable disposition as a stare should not be taken for granted.

