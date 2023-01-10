.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Police Force headquarters has ordered police operatives in the country to search for and arrest a yet-to-be-identified man seen in a viral video sharing a substance, suspected to be Indian hemp (Cannabis), with an infant baby.

In the video posted on Twitter by a user, Ikeokwu Chidozie, the man is seen smoking what looks like a wrap of Indian hemp and then forcing it into the mouth of the baby girl he’s carrying.

Angry Nigerians reacted on Twitter over an insane act, tagged the Nigeria Police Force, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and other security agencies, and called for the arrest of the man in the video.

Vanguard learnt that various police command’s in the country have been directed to activate and deploy technology in tracking the man and bring him to book

Reacting, a Twitter user, Chidozie, wrote, “When and how did we get here as a society? Egbon, @Princemoye1 please we need this guy prosecuted and the accomplice too.

“Haba! Remember when Iya Kudu (a neighbour) will spank us for misdemeanours as kids but now the society is empty? Cc: @ndlea_nigeria.”

When contacted, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said the force would track and arrest the said man urging Nigerians with information about him to speak up for quicker action.

The Force PRO lamented the level of social decadence in the country, urging Mothers in particular to be vigilant and careful with who they give their children to look after.

His words, “Now, you will agree with me, to an extent, that our problems in Nigeria are grossly connected to social decadence.

“Every problem in Nigeria today is tailored to one societal issue or the other. If we address our societal problems, our general problems in Nigeria are 80% solved.

“Until we arrest them, we won’t know what actually happened. The mother might not be there.

“I gave an analogy that it might be the mother’s sister who even took the baby to visit her boyfriend.

“He must be caused to face the wrath of the law. This is too bad. But above all, mothers must learn from this. Ire o.”