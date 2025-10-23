Viral Video: FCT Police Commissioner redeploys DPO over assault incident

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, CP Miller Dantawaye, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ushafa Division, Bwari Area Council, after a viral video showed him slapping a young man during an arrest.

The footage, which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, sparked widespread criticism and condemnation from the public, who described the officer’s conduct as unprofessional and abusive.

In a statement, the FCT Police Command spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said the commissioner found the officer’s behavior unacceptable and contrary to the ethics and values of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Commissioner of Police strongly condemns the officer’s actions, which fall short of the high standards of discipline, civility, and professionalism expected of police officers,” Adeh stated.

She added that the officer had been redeployed pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, while disciplinary procedures have commenced.

CP Dantawaye also reminded all DPOs and their subordinates to uphold professionalism, courtesy, and respect for human rights in the discharge of their duties, warning that any act of misconduct or abuse of power would attract severe sanctions.

He urged residents to maintain mutual respect and cooperation with law enforcement officers to strengthen community policing and public safety across the FCT.

Meanwhile, as part of his ongoing familiarization tour, CP Dantawaye on Wednesday paid courtesy visits to heads of sister security agencies in Abuja, including the Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig. Gen. Adebisi Onasanya; Commander, Naval Base Abuja, Commodore O.E. Oladipo; Commander, 053 NAF Camp, Group Capt. H.S. Ibrahim; and Commandant, NSCDC FCT Command, Dr. Olusola Odumosu.

The commissioner said the visit was aimed at deepening inter-agency collaboration, intelligence sharing, and joint operational strategies to enhance the security architecture of the FCT.

He commended the existing cooperation among security agencies and called for sustained synergy in addressing emerging threats across the Territory. The meeting ended with renewed pledges of partnership and mutual support among the security formations.