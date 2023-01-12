Dele Farotimi and Peter Obi

A seasoned political activist and Obi/Datti campaign spokesperson, South-West, Dele Farotimi said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi will win the 2023 presidential election on the first ballot.

Farotimi stated this while speaking in an interview with Politics Hub, a Vanguard Online TV’s political show on Tuesday.

Read also: Obi shades Tinubu over educational records, health status

The social rights activist, in the course of the interview, told the anchor of the TV show, Damilola Ogunsakin that the 2023 elections have caught the attention of Nigerians in a way that it has never arrested their attention before.

He said, “This time around the people are engaged. They see that elections have consequences and they are involved in getting involved in the process because President Muhammadu Buhari has taught everybody.”