Governor Chukwuma Soludo and Peter Obi

By Miftaudeen Raji

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state said the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi may win the February 25, 2023, presidential election in the state.

Soludo stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, a political show monitored by our correspondent on Thursday.

He said, “I wish Peter Obi the best of luck. Let him go and compete as others,” “We (APGA) are also competing in the same race. We have our own candidate (Peter Umeadi), who is also son of the soil, coincidentally from Anambra State as well, and he will do his own bit, get his own votes.”

The governor referred to his piece in November 2022 where he said that Obi might win in Anambra but won’t win the overall presidential election.

He said, “In that piece, I even considered that Peter Obi might win in Anambra State. I did mention that.”

Soludo, however, doubted the chances of Obi to win the overall presidential election next month.

Governor Soludo, who is he new national leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), also said he has given Obi all the support a state government can offer to a former governor like Obi, who was in office between 2006 and 2014.

The Anambra governor said he has been fair to all parties campaigning in the state and has not denied them state facilities to use for rallies.

Recall that Soludo and Obi were at loggerheads over the state of Anambra economy and investments.

The Anambra governor, Soludo, had said the investments Obi left in government are worth close to nothing.

He said Obi couldn’t win the 2023 presidential election as there are “two persons/parties seriously contesting for president” – Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But in his reply, however, Obi said he did his little as governor of Anambra and urged Soludo to do his best in the state as an economics professor.

The duo, after the tirade, met at a public function in Awka, where they embraced each other, a development that has been described by many as a “reconciliation move.”