By Efosa Taiwo

AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has described Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen as a fantastic player but needs to stop diving in his play.

The Napoli forward continued his fine form for Luciano Spalletti’s men as they overcame Roma 2-1 in a league tie on Sunday.

The Super Eagles star opened the scoring for the Naples side to take his Serie A tally to 14 so far in the campaign.

According to the former Chelsea boss, Osimhen is comparable to Ivorian legend Didier Drogba but established the need for the Nigerian to do better.

“And if you want me to compare him with Drogba, I would say, the level is there but Drogba would never dive,” the former Manchester United gaffer told a post-match press conference.

“If Victor can change that in his game, he is okay. If only I am at a club with a lot of money, I’ll buy him.”

Mourinho said he told the Nigerian “‘You scored an amazing goal, but you didn’t need to dive all the time’. That’s what I told him. That’s what I think.

“He scored an amazing goal. Even from my bench, I almost clapped, because it was an amazing goal.

“He did the same in Rome, he scored an amazing goal in Rome. So for me, he’s a fantastic player. But I repeat what I told him, he doesn’t need to dive.”