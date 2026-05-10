We’ll come again next season – Osimhen tells Galatasaray rivals after winning league

Galatasaray’s Nigerian forward #45 Victor Osimhen (C) celebrate after winning the Turkish Super lig football match between Galatasaray and Antalyaspor, and the championship, at the Rams Park stadium in Istanbul, on May 9, 2026. Galatasaray clinched the Turkish Super Lig championship with one week remaining in the season. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)

Victor Osimhen has fired a warning to Galatasaray’s rivals after leading the club to the Turkish Super Lig title.

The Nigerian striker made the remarks during a live broadcast on his social media account after Galatasaray were crowned champions on Saturday.

Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray defeated Antalyaspor 4-2 to seal the league title ahead of Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor, who finished second and third respectively.

Addressing the club’s competitors, Osimhen said, “Keep talking. We’ll be back here next season. We’ll come again next season. We’re coming.”

“Istanbul is ours. We’ll handle it. I promise you. You’re just trying. Keep trying.”

“Many of you can’t do anything! Whatever you do, you can’t stop me, you can’t stop us! You won’t be able to stop us!”

Osimhen has been instrumental in Galatasaray’s title-winning campaign, with his goals helping the club secure another domestic crown.

Vanguard News