By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Supreme Court has upheld the Court of Appeal judgement that confirmed Chief Olumide Aderinokun as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate in Ogun Central.

The apex court delivered its judgement on Thursday in Abuja by dismissing the case filed by one Dada Kolawole Oduntan.

The Federal Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan had on December, dismissed an appeal filed by Oduntan, challenging the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abeokuta that ruled out his case for lacking jurisdiction.

Aderinokun was elected as the PDP flagbearer for next month’s senatorial election after polling 214 votes from 216 accredited delegates in the party’s primary election that took place in May 2022.

In his reaction, the PDP candidate expressed satisfaction with the judiciary for being the last hope of the common man. “This is another boost in the #ADEtide mission to make Ogun Central Senatorial District better. We are happy that the final judgement puts an end to all doubts about my candidacy.

“The judgment is definitely sweet music in the ears of the people in Odeda, Ifo, Ewekoro, Obafemi-Owode, Abeokuta South and Abeokuta North local government areas and it further inspires their readiness to vote PDP into power in Ogun State.

“The people have been standing tall with us and we believe by the grace of God, we will celebrate victory in less than a month and glorify God”, Aderinokun said.