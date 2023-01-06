By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has urged Nigerians especially his teeming supporters to go out and collect their Permanent Voters Cards in order to be eligible to vote next month.

The Labour Party candidate made the appeal in a special broadcast he made via the social media, which was viewed on Friday.

He said Nigerian youths as well as elders must endeavor to collect their PVCs because it would be impossible for them to cast their votes for their preferred candidates without it.

According to him, the changes they desire to see in their nation begins with the choice of the right set of leaders.

This, he said, can only be possible in a democratic setting such as ours when citizens perform their civic duties through voting and ensuring that their votes counts.

Obi said, “This is a critical and existential election for Nigeria and all of us must endeavor to vote and we can only vote if we have our PVC.

He reminded Nigerians who were yet to collect their PVCs to endeavor to do so on or before January ending.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had announced the commencement of the collection of PVCs at ward level today Friday January 6, 2023 to end on 15, January 2023 after which the collection continues at the INEC offices at local Government levels until January 22, 2023.

In another development, the Labour Party has been upbeat about the growing number of endorsements its Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has been receiving from leading Nigerian statesmen over the last one week.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and first Republic Minister of Information and the leader of the South South people Edwin K. Clark and the leader of the umbrella Yoruba Group, the Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, opened the flood gate of endorsements with the Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) joining their ranks.