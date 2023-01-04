.

By Dennis Agbo

The Labour Party has asked Anambra state born businessman, Prince Arthur Eze to make a bit sacrifice of his wealth generation by relinquishing his attachment to the old cleavages of politicians and support the candidacy of Mr. Peter Obi for a better Nigeria future.

The party said that it’s Presidential candidate, Obi, is a phenomenal, an Idea being directed by divine phenomenon and propelled by people’s organic reaction and movement.

The party said that in the mist of the present cacophony of Obi’s endorsements, it is telling whoever cares that it’s no longer going to be the dictator’s world or a narrow exclusive circle or group dictating who becomes president in Nigeria.

It particularly advised Chief Arthur Eze, Governor Chukwuma Soludo and whoever wants to play God against Obi’s divine mandate to have a rethink.

Labour Party National Vice Chairman, South East, Innocent Okeke said that the party respects personal opinions of every individual including Arthur Eze and any other person with different opinions, but that it can not accept unfriendly outbursts and intimidations.

It said that the new Nigeria is never going to be business as usual, advising that the moment people begin to adapt, the better since it has been a country between the far rich few and the extreme poor masses, where they destroyed the middle class and make the poor masses ordinary slaves.

“If our highly respected Chief Arthur Eze should go by his adopted name ‘Ozoigbondu,’ I would have expected him to feel pain when his people are feeling it. The pain in the present Nigeria is a general one and everyon is crying for a genuine change.

“We can understand his personal business interests and effort to remain big, but he has been big from youth till this age, it’s time to feel the pain of others and sacrifice luxury for a better future.

“Peter Gregory Obi is an Anambrarian just like some of you, what matters is the general opinion of the people of Anambra on Peter Obi’s presidential ambition and not the opinion of two or three persons. In this recent time all the presidential opinion pools conducted has put Obi well above other contenders and this is the opinion of Nigerians.

“If not the old thinking of many of you with deep pockets who have amassed wealth to seek option of rigging elections, the voice and opinions of the masses will reign supreme.

“I advise for no insult, keep your opinion to yourself, don’t destabilise the system. Allow a new Nigeria to emerge it will benefit your kindred, community, your state and all Nigerians,” Okeke advised.