Labour Party vows to replicate one-million-man rally in Nasarawa ahead of 2027 elections

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

The Labour Party (LP) in Nasarawa State has pledged to replicate the historic one-million-man rally organised in 2023, even if its former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is not on the ballot in the 2027 elections.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard Newspapers in Lafia, the State party chairman, Alexander Emmanuel, emphasized that the Labour Party is not centered on a single individual, but belongs to all citizens.

“Before Peter Obi joined the party, Labour Party was already active. It is all of us who organized that one-million-man march. Labour Party is about concerned citizens—workers, students, market women, youth groups, retirees, and many others. We are not all about the Obidient group,” he said.

Emmanuel stressed that Obi’s departure will not hinder the party’s progress, as LP is now focused on its broader mission and grassroots support.

“Peter Obi leaving Labour Party will not drag the party backwards. We are always moving forward,” he added.

The chairman expressed optimism that Labour Party can win elections in Nasarawa and at the national level in 2027, relying on the widespread support of ordinary citizens.

He also dismissed claims that the party is factionalized, contrasting LP’s unity with challenges in other political parties.

“It is the ADC and others still battling with internal factions. Labour Party has resolved its litigations and is ready for action. We are strong enough to win again in Nasarawa and across Nigeria,” Emmanuel stated.

On the performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, Emmanuel criticized the administration’s policies, highlighting the hardship faced by citizens.

“Nobody is happy because suffering is everywhere. The APC came to office with a stolen mandate, and that is why they lack the support of the masses. Farmers are particularly affected, as produce is underpriced and inputs remain unsubsidized. The government must do the needful,” he said.