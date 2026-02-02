Labour Party fixes congresses for March 2026

…Otti, Nenadi-Usman extend olive branch to aggrieved members

….Why Labour Party is not part of anti-Tinubu coalition in 2027 – Gov. Otti

…Abure vows to appeal court ruling

By John Alechenu

Abuja—The Senator Esther Nenadi-Usman-led Interim National Working Committee, INWC, of Labour Party, LP, has set a March, 2026, date for its nationwide congresses to elect new set of party executives from ward to national levels.

This was sequel to the official recognition given to the LP INWC by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, last week.

The process is expected to begin with membership revaluation/registration, to be followed by Ward, Local Government, State, then Zonal Congresses, to terminate with a national convention where a new national chairman and secretary, as well as other members of the national executive would emerge.

The decision to kick-start the process was taken during the first post-INEC recognition stakeholders’ meeting held at the Abia State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, late on Saturday.

Abia State governor, Alex Otti, who doubles as the party’s national leader, unveiled these plans while addressing newsmen after the meeting.

Governor Otti said: “Some of the major matters that we discussed today include the organization of congresses from ward to the global level, formulating international conventions and I’m glad that we will able to do that very soon.

“The congresses will happen, and the national convention will pave way for the progress of the party. The other major issue we discussed is the validation of membership and registration of new members. A committee has been set up, and very soon, that will also take effect.

“We plan to prepare for the congresses that will start in March. We also regret the exit of the former leader of the party and former presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

“While we regret the exit, we are working to resolve the problem in the party for everyone to come together. In my opinion, the party should come together and become a stronger force.

“I call on Julius Abure and his team to sheath their sword and come back to the party. Once they are willing to abide by the rules of the party, we would be happy to receive them.”

Those who attended the stakeholders’ meeting included Governor Alex Otti who was host; the Interim National Chairman of the party, Senator Esther Nenadi-Usman; members of the statutory National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party; as well as representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC.

Why Labour Party is not part of anti-Tinubu coalition for 2027- Gov. Otti

Speaking further, Governor Otti distanced the party from talks of a possible opposition coalition to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, from power in 2027.

According to Otti, the Labour Party is already a coalition on its own, comprising Nigerian workers and people of progressive minds.

He said: “Labour is already a coalition. This is the coalition of Nigerian workers and people who are progressive like-minded. So, I know when people talk about joining another coalition. We have no such plans.”

The governor also expressed the party’s regret over the defection of its 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, as well as several lawmakers in the National Assembly.

“We wish him well. Our party remains strong,’’ the governor said.

Abure vows to appeal INEC’s decision

Responding, Comrade Julius Abure, who spoke on behalf of the factional National Working Committee, NWC, which he leads, dismissed the platitudes being offered, insisting on appealing the court order which led to Nenadi-Usman’s recognition by INEC.

Abure, who spoke through the National Publicity Secretary, Mr Obiora Ifoh, said in a statement: “We are very sure that it will be quashed on appeal.

‘’The celebration of the Abia State governor, Alex Otti, Nenadi-Usman and their cohorts on the appearance of their names on the INEC portal will be short-lived.”

“It is for a short time, their victory is pyrrhic and there is nothing to celebrate because the doomsday is closer than they will imagine, which I believe will be very catastrophic for them.

“Some persons who are applauding the impunity by some politicians should retrace and do some introspection because this was how in the past, they applauded injustice in our democracy because they were beneficiaries. At the end of the day, when their enthroned leaders began to abuse power, they started complaining.

“For us in Labour Party, our faith is strong that the appellate court will do the right thing and, therefore, we advice our members to remain calm. We will continue with the struggle to take our party from the godfather.

“Labour Party is a party that is based on social democracy, where no one man is permitted to appoint everybody. It is against the principles of the party that one man will sit at a place and gather everybody and appoint everybody from the National Working Committee to the state, down to the ward executive.

“That is impunity of the highest order. This, I believe, negates the principles of the party. If we say there are no party ideology in Nigeria, this is how it starts.”